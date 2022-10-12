Elon Musk suffers from 'histrionic personality disorder,' Politico writer diagnoses

Without medical evidence, Politico’s Jack Shafer accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of having histrionic personality disorder based off the billionaire's Twitter account.

Shafer claimed on Wednesday that Musk’s recent tweets displays several "attention-seeking" traits that would qualify him to be diagnosed with a personality disorder.

"In addition to being the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk also seems to be exhibiting the symptoms of histrionic personality disorder. HPD, as it’s known in the psychiatric sciences, resides in the ‘Cluster B’ garden of personality disorders and is associated with narcissism, attention-seeking behaviors and manipulation. HPDers tend to be charming and lively, often verging into flirtatiousness and excitability," Shafer wrote.

He added, "Although the medical literature is silent on the subject of excessive procreation and HPD — Musk has birthed nine children in collaboration with four different uteruses (his wife’s, his girlfriend’s, a surrogate’s, and a senior employee’s) — the tycoon’s breeding tendencies are consistent with the erratic and volatile conduct of those who suffer with the disorder."

Shafer specifically cited Musk’s Oct. 3 tweet suggesting that Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia in order to prevent a potential nuclear war.

"What better venue to promote his plan than on Twitter, where on Oct. 3 he proposed a 43-word peace plan that essentially sounded as if it had been scripted by Vladimir Putin, an HPD case if ever there was one, while sitting at his long table," Shafer wrote.

After several people criticized Musk’s tweet, the Politico writer questioned whether Musk should keep getting involved in political affairs, particularly if he contacted Putin.

"Until Musk’s next act of grandstanding, pundits and comedians will be asking two questions: Have Musk’s HPD symptoms grown out of control? And, should citizens meddle in foreign policy?" Shafer asked.

Although Shafer suggested that Musk could be violating law by his stunts, he instead predicted "more of the same" and more "spectacle" to appease his "narcissistic" mind.

"The mental scrapbook where he logs his publicity stunts contains an infinite number of blank pages, and he’s only started to stow his many narcissistic HPD memories. Like Donald Trump before him, he’s not happy unless we’re talking about him. And like Trump, he answers to nobody and can do whatever he wants. On Earth, in space, and maybe soon on Mars," Shafer wrote.

Various media pundits previously attacked Musk for his social media presence, particularly after he confirmed that he would move forward with his deal to purchase Twitter. Some have even warned that his purchase of Twitter could lead to the end of democracy.