Billionaire Elon Musk slammed proposed border security legislation as "diabolical" and argued the failed bill "deserved to die," while mocking coverage of the topic by legacy TV news outlets.

The Biden-Harris re-election campaign posted a clip to social media platform X, owned by Musk, from ABC News’ "Good Morning America" that aired ahead of President Biden and former President Trump’s dueling border trips on Thursday. The ABC News reporter said the tanked bipartisan border deal included some of the "toughest reforms in decades" but "Trump pressured Republicans to kill that bill to deny President Biden a political win."

Musk didn’t agree and responded to the Biden campaign’s social media post with a scathing message.

"People who get their news from legacy TV live in a fake alternate reality. Those so-called ‘toughest reforms’ would have made invasion-level migration permanent. That diabolical ‘Border Bill’ deserved to die and shame on those who supported it," Musk posted on X.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

At the core of the border package was an "emergency border authority" to mandate Title 42-style expulsions of migrants when migration levels exceed 5,000 a day over a seven-day rolling average.

It also would have narrowed asylum eligibility while expediting the process from years to months, provide immediate work permits for asylum seekers and fund a massive increase in staffing at the border and more immigration judges. In addition, it included increased numbers of green cards, extra funding for NGOs and cities receiving migrants, $650 million for border wall funding and $450 million for countries to take back and re-settle illegal immigrants.

But while the administration and negotiators talked the bill up as a tough but fair way to tackle the border crisis, Republicans in the House immediately declared it a non-starter and conservative opposition in the Senate quickly stacked up.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre knocked Trump and Republicans over the bill on Thursday.

President Biden, "was able to move the ball forward in the Senate to get a bipartisan negotiation on the border security deal. That was rejected, obviously, by Republicans because of the last president and President Trump, to be exact," Jean-Pierre said, stressing that the bipartisan border proposal also received support from the Border Patrol union.

The White House billed the Senate bipartisan border bill as "the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border in decades," saying it provides funding needed for additional U.S. border agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more.

However, more than 20 Republican lawmakers in the upper chamber argued the provisions would not sufficiently reduce the historic number of illegal migrant crossings, and warned it would normalize record-high levels of illegal immigration. It appears Musk is on the same page.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace, Adam Shaw and Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.