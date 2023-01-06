Elon Musk responded to an AI-generated Harry Potter story about "Wokey the house elf," joking that Twitter has its fair share of woke users.

Mosaic web browser co-author Marc Andreessen fed ChatGPT — a popular new artificial intelligence service — a prompt to write a "Broadway stage play" set in the Harry Potter universe.

The cast included the wizard Harry and his friends Ron and Hermione. But the fourth character, "Wokey the house elf," attracted the most attention on Twitter.

"Wokey" was a seeming play on "Dobby," a house elf from the book and movie phenomenon "Harry Potter" who likewise befriends Harry and his companions, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Wokey interrupted a conversation between the three friends to lecture them on social justice issues. "When you say ‘up all night,’ Harry, that phrase is ableist," Wokey said.

"It suggests that people who don’t stay up late are not as productive or capable, which is simply not true."

Musk joked in return that "Twitter has at least 10 million Wokeys."

Crypto currency influencer and Final Stand founder Matt Wallace told Musk that he wished more woke Twitter users left the platform. "Too bad the Wokeys did not follow through on their threats to leave Twitter if Elon Musk took over," Wallace wrote.

But political commentator Ian Miles Cheong concluded that Musk’s takeover of Twitter actually motivated a number of Twitter "Wokeys" to exit the platform. "You’ve been edgy enough to get them to peace out."

A number of other Twitter users praised ChatGPT for creating an entertaining script.

"I’m dying," VR startup founder and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list member William Mason wrote.

Actor Jim Carrey, a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump and much of the Republican Party, announced to his over 18 million followers in November that his days on Twitter were numbered.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg also told her fans that she was "done with Twitter" early that same month, seemingly deactivating her account.

Andreessen, who boasts over 1.1 million followers on Twitter, has posted multiple screenshots of his experiences with AI ChatGPT.

Early in the morning, he posted a story of another Broadway stage play, this time about a Siri-like AI lecturing a man named John about "how he is sexist and racist."

"I feel like a freaking sorcerer," Andreessen tweeted.

After he posted the Harry Potter-themed ChatGPT story, he declared: "I AM a sorcerer!"