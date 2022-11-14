Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Elon Musk mocks claim he's starving Twitter employees for ending free lunches: ‘Is this a parody?’

Andrew Wortman called Musk a 'cheap pile of garbage' for ending the job perk

Nikolas Lanum
By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
Elon Musk's bumpy landing at Twitter Video

Elon Musk's bumpy landing at Twitter

Can he fix the social site before money runs out? 

A Georgia-based activist was ripped on social media for accusing Elon Musk of starving Twitter employees, after it was revealed that free lunches will no longer be provided at the company. 

On Friday, The New York Times released a report detailing Musk’s tumultuous takeover of Twitter, with workers telling the paper that their new boss plans to make employees pay for lunch at the company cafeteria. Lunches were free under previous management. 

That same day, "super followable" Democrat activist Andrew Wortman shared a link to the article, writing, "He fired ¾ of the employees. Now he’s planning to starve the rest of them. He’s failure incarnate."

A number of prominent Twitter accounts mocked Wortman for equating paid lunches with starvation, including Musk himself. 

JOURNALIST TAUNTED FOR WARNING ELON MUSK AGAINST OFFENDING SENATE DEMOCRATS: ‘SPOKEN LIKE A TRUE SERVANT’

  • Elon Musk
    Image 1 of 3

    Elon Musk has wasted little time making his mark on Twitter since he took over last month. ( )

  • A photo of Elon Musk's Twitter next to the Twitter logo
    Image 2 of 3

    Elon Musk's Twitter profile displayed on a phone screen and Twitter logo displayed on a screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 15, 2022.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Elon Musk Twitter speech
    Image 3 of 3

    Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

"Is this a parody?" sideline reporter Tatjana Pasalic asked.

"I can’t tell," Musk replied. 

New York law partner Ron Coleman appeared to mock Wortman by sending an Amazon link to the book "There’s no such thing a free lunch," by Milton Friedman. 

"Here’s a book you might like," Coleman wrote. "If you promise to read the whole thing I’ll even send it to you. Free."

"Starve? Because well-paid employees have to buy (or bring?) their own lunch? What other industry gives employees free lunch? Surely you’re joking?," former gymnast and author Jennifer Sey chimed in.

Ruby Media Group president Kristen Ruby admitted that she pays for her own lunch, and compared Wortman’s mentality to socialism, where people expect everything for free. 

TECH INSIDER: ELON MUSK WILL TAKE TWITTER ‘TO THE MOON,’ OR IT WILL 'GO UP IN FLAMES' WITHOUT MIDDLE GROUND

"‘Starve’ is a bit much," The Federalist staff editor Sam Mangold-Lenett tweeted. "Considering the people in question make considerably more than the overwhelming majority of the country, I think they can brown-bag it."

Many other Twitter users continued to criticize Wortman for his tweet. 

The following day, Wortman hit back at his critics, calling Musk a "cheap pile of garbage" in the process. 

"For the ‘I bring my own lunch’ crowd, that’s a shame but not relevant. Twitter was a company that provided lunch for its employees for free for ten years and has now abruptly stopped because its CEO is a cheap pile of garbage," he said. 

The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times recounted how Musk's large-scale layoff plan developed: "On Oct. 28, hours after completing his $44 billion buyout of Twitter the night before, Mr. Musk gathered several human-resource executives in a ‘war room’ in the company’s offices in San Francisco. Prepare for widespread layoffs, he told them, six people with knowledge of the discussion said. Twitter’s work force needed to be slashed immediately, he said." 

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.