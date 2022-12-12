Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Elon Musk booed at Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco

'It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience,' Chappelle joked

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Audience boos Elon Musk after Dave Chappelle brings him on stage Video

Audience boos Elon Musk after Dave Chappelle brings him on stage

The audience at Dave Chappelle's show on Sunday booed Elon Musk after the comedian brought him out on stage. 

Billionaire Elon Musk was booed by an audience at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco on Sunday after the comedian brought Musk out on stage, according to videos posted to social media. 

Videos posted to Twitter show Chappelle introducing Musk as the "richest man in the world" before the audience erupted in boos. Chappelle also said there were "cheers and boos." 

"You weren’t expecting this, were you?" Musk said to Chappelle. 

The comedian joked that some of the people he "fired" were in the audience. 

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX - AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images) 

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX - AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images) 

TWITTER USERS APPLAUD ELON MUSK GETTING ‘POLITICAL' TO SAVE ‘FUTURE OF CIVILIZATION’: ‘MUST BE DONE’

"It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience," he said. 

Musk announced company layoffs in November and told Twitter employees that it was necessary to the success of the company. 

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward," he told employees at the time. 

Chappelle also joked about those booing Musk later in one of the videos posted to Twitter.

Dave Chappelle was supported by the comedy community after he was canceled by a local Minnesota venue earlier this week. He was pictured at a theatre dedication ceremony at his alma mater in June.

Dave Chappelle was supported by the comedy community after he was canceled by a local Minnesota venue earlier this week. He was pictured at a theatre dedication ceremony at his alma mater in June. (Brian Stukes)

ELON MUSK TELLS JACK DORSEY ‘IMPORTANT’ TWITTER FILES WERE ‘HIDDEN’ FROM BOSSES, SUGGESTS SOME WERE ‘DELETED’

"All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium," he said during his set. 

Chappelle also told the audience at the end of his set that there was something better they could do besides booing Musk, according to CBS News. 

"CNN This Morning" reacted to a clip of it on Monday and host Poppy Harlow questioned how Musk even had time to appear on the show because he's "running Twitter." 

The second installment of Elon Musk's so-called "Twitter Files" shed light on the company's practices of secretly "blacklisting" certain tweets.

The second installment of Elon Musk's so-called "Twitter Files" shed light on the company's practices of secretly "blacklisting" certain tweets. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am your ally," he said as he ended his set. "I wish everybody in this auditorium peace and the joy of feeling free. That your pursuit of happiness makes you happy. Amen."

Musk suggested on Sunday that his reasons for wanting to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci would be revealed in another release of the Twitter files. 

Musk tweeted "my pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci" on Sunday and was asked in the thread if his tweet would be explained in another release of the Twitter files. 

"Yes," Musk replied. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.