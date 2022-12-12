Elon Musk booed at Dave Chappelle show in San Francisco

Billionaire Elon Musk was booed by an audience at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco on Sunday after the comedian brought Musk out on stage, according to videos posted to social media.

Videos posted to Twitter show Chappelle introducing Musk as the "richest man in the world" before the audience erupted in boos. Chappelle also said there were "cheers and boos."

"You weren’t expecting this, were you?" Musk said to Chappelle.

The comedian joked that some of the people he "fired" were in the audience.

"It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience," he said.

Musk announced company layoffs in November and told Twitter employees that it was necessary to the success of the company.

"We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward," he told employees at the time.

Chappelle also joked about those booing Musk later in one of the videos posted to Twitter.

"All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium," he said during his set.

Chappelle also told the audience at the end of his set that there was something better they could do besides booing Musk, according to CBS News.

"CNN This Morning" reacted to a clip of it on Monday and host Poppy Harlow questioned how Musk even had time to appear on the show because he's "running Twitter."

"I am your ally," he said as he ended his set. "I wish everybody in this auditorium peace and the joy of feeling free. That your pursuit of happiness makes you happy. Amen."

Musk suggested on Sunday that his reasons for wanting to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci would be revealed in another release of the Twitter files.

Musk tweeted "my pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci" on Sunday and was asked in the thread if his tweet would be explained in another release of the Twitter files.

"Yes," Musk replied.