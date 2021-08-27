Elliott Abrams: I'm afraid people will pay for Biden's 'stubbornness' with their lives



Former deputy national security adviser Elliott Abrams on "Americas Newsroom" Friday called President Biden’s August 31st deadline for Americans to leave Afghanistan "terrible" and said he fears the commander-in-chief’s "stubbornness" will cost lives.

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSIONS: 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT BLAST, MORE WOUNDED, OFFICIALS SAY

ELLIOTT ABRAMS: Joe Biden set that date and the proof of what a terrible idea it was is the segment you just did because we're going to leave some American citizens and thousands of Afghans who sacrificed to save Americans.

We’re going to leave them hanging there for no particular reason other than Joe Biden chose August 31. First, he chose September 11th, which was really crazy. It is a terrible, terrible mistake and he could have used the horrible events of yesterday to change the date but he is being very stubborn and I'm afraid people are going to pay with their lives for that stubbornness.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: