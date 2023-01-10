Ellen DeGeneres mocked for video blaming California flooding on climate change

Twitter users mocked Ellen DeGeneres after she blamed climate change for severe storms and flooding in California over the past few weeks.

In an Instagram post, the comedian and television host stood in front of a flooded creek next to her home, warning the floods were due to Mother Nature's wrath.

"We need to be nicer to Mother Nature. Mother Nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody," she said.

DeGeneres is one of several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in the affluent community of Montecito that's under evacuation orders.

"This is crazy," DeGeneres said, noting it had been five years since 23 people were killed in mudslides in the area. "We are having unprecedented rain."

As the video went viral, Twitter ripped DeGeneres for seeming to blame the floods on humans angering Mother Nature.

Canadian psychologist Jordan B. Peterson joked, "Maybe we should push a virgin into a volcano," in response.

Kevin Dalton, a former candidate for Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors District 1 told DeGeneres, "No Ellen, we need to hold our elected officials accountable for decades of not preparing for (checks notes) rain."

Radiologist and National Review contributor Pradheep Shankher teased that Mother Nature was mad at DeGeneres after former employees complained her show was a "toxic workplace."

"She hates you because you treated your employees like crap. It's all your fault, Ellen DeGeneres!" he joked.

Along those same lines, podcast host Gerry Callahan joked, "It’ll be the first time Ellen has been nice to anyone."

Feminist writer Joanna Schroeder scoffed at the video in light of an awkward interview DeGeneres did with Taylor Swift.

"I would find this fascinating ... Except yesterday I was shown video of Ellen harassing young Taylor Swift about the guys she's dated despite Swift literally begging her to stop, setting a boundary again and again, and clearly nearly crying. As a woman, it made my stomach turn," she tweeted.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also recently blamed climate change for the intense storms in the state.

"Hot’s getting a lot hotter," Newsom said. "Dry’s getting a lot dryer. But the wet’s getting a lot wetter, as well."