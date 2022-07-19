Expand / Collapse search
Published

Elites using climate as an emotional excuse to control everyone else: Newt Gingrich

The former House speaker criticizes Bill Gates and other elites' climate change views

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The two 'key characteristics' of people like Bill Gates: Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich traces the historical roots of powerful elites' views on climate change and the environment on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said there is a power elite that sees climate as the "emotional excuse to control the rest of us" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: People like Bill Gates have two key characteristics: They're religious fanatics on behalf of a series of values that are weird, and they're hypocrites. They don't mind flying around the world in private planes. They don't mind having huge houses with enormous amounts of air conditioning. They don't mind the size of their carbon footprint. It's a classic example. 

JOE MANCHIN SCORNED BY LIBERAL MEDIA AS HE MULLS STALLING BIDEN CLIMATE AGENDA

What you have is a power elite, which thinks that climate is the emotional excuse to control the rest of us. And this goes all the way back to a Robert Heilbroner article in 1992, when he said now that the Soviet Union is gone, we need a new excuse to take control. And climate and the environment is probably the best excuse we're going to get. These people are fundamentally dishonest.

This article was written by Fox News staff.