Elise Stefanik torches Hillary Clinton for accusing GOP of fearmongering about crime: 'People are scared'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said there is a "crime crisis" in New York state which is a direct result of Gov. Kathy Hochul's policies.

Stefanik joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to discuss why she thinks Lee Zeldin (R) is going to win and reacted to Hillary Clinton's efforts to support Democrats in the Empire State.

"Lee Zeldin is running on and is going to win on tough-on-crime policies," argued Stefanik. "He will announce a crime emergency in New York State on day one when he's sworn into office. And I will tell you, there is huge momentum not just from Republican voters, but from Democrats and independents as well who want to see a change in New York State."

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY RIDER STABBED IN BACK BY MAN AFTER WALKING AWAY FROM AN ARGUMENT: POLICE

Former Secretary of State Clinton went to campaign for incumbent Governor Hochul Thursday in New York City, where she claimed Republicans are trying to "scare" voters by discussing the rise in crime.

"They don't care about keeping you safe, they want to keep you scared," she argued.

Stefanik responded and said this is not a scare tactic but just the reality facing New Yorkers, "people are scared because of the crime crisis in New York State. And it's not just in the city, it's all across New York state. It's upstate cities, even in my district in [northern New York]."

Stefanik reiterated how Hochul chose to keep policies in place that have made the state less safe.

"We need to take back our streets, which is why law enforcement is strongly supporting Lee Zeldin. Kathy Hochul has absolutely no solution. She had an opportunity to repeal failed bail reform, and she didn't do it."

Stefanik said "every vote matters" and despite Clinton's attempts to "scare Democrat voters to vote," the congresswoman said, "New Yorkers are going to turn out to vote in support of Lee Zeldin."

"Everyday New Yorkers are stepping up to get this done and to save our state. And it's not just the crime crisis, which is top of the mind, but it's also the economic crisis."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanik pointed out that a homeless man was arrested for allegedly choking a woman partially unconscious and sexually assaulting her while she jogged in New York City's West Village on Thursday morning. The man was wanted in at least two other recent sexual assaults and had 25 prior arrests, according to the NYPD.

Carl Phanor, 29, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act, strangulation, robbery, and grand larceny.

He is accused of attacking a 43-year-old woman while she jogged around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday near West Street and Pier 45, knocking her to the pavement and choking the victim before raping her.

Fox News' Paul Best and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report