Elise Stefanik rolls out latest round of endorsements for 2022 midterm elections

EXCLUSIVE - Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference Chair, Monday announced four new endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections.

"I’m thrilled to endorse four more Rising Star GOP women to Congress," the New York lawmaker told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We have a record-breaking nearly 300 GOP women running this cycle, and that is not an accident – these women are stepping up, and they’re fired up like never before because they know that the future of our country is on the line."

Stefanik’s latest endorsements include Sarah Palin in Alaska; Catalina Lauf in Illinois; Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana; and Carolina Serrano in Nevada. These endorsements bring the total number of endorsements through Stefanik's E-PAC fundraising arm to 22.

Three candidates endorsed by Stefanik’s PAC have already claimed victory in their respective Republican primaries: Monica De La Cruz in Texas, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in Ohio, and Erin Houchin in Indiana.

"Make no mistake: This will be the biggest, most historic, and most diverse class of GOP women ever in our nations' history, and E-PAC is leading that charge," Stefanik continued. "I look forward to standing with these candidates every step of the way as GOP women usher in the historic 2022 Red Wave and fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all."

In 2014 at the age of 30, Stefanik made history as the youngest woman ever elected to the House. Her record was broken in 2018 by New York City Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was 29 when she was elected.

Since then, Stefanik has risen through the GOP ranks, and in 2018, founded E-PAC to support more Republican women running for Congress.

In 2019, only 13 Republican women served in the House, but in 2020, Republicans made a comeback and elected the highest number of GOP women in history. Eleven out of the 15 seats that flipped red were won by E-PAC endorsed Republican women.

"I’m very grateful for Elevate PAC’s endorsement of my candidacy to represent Alaska in Congress," Palin said to Fox News Digital in a statement. "Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has done an outstanding job recruiting strong conservative women leaders, many of whom are mama grizzlies who will shake Washington to its core. With E-PAC’s support, I look forward to fighting for Alaska in the House of Representatives!"

"I’m honored to have the endorsement of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and E-PAC," Lauf said on the endorsement. " I want to go to Washington to help fire Nancy Pelosi, fight back against Joe Biden’s big spending and take on the DC Socialists alongside Elise."

"I’m honored to have the endorsement of GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and E-PAC," Green said in a statement. "Elise is a powerhouse in Congress for the America First movement, and she has led the charge to elect more GOP women to Congress and candidates who represent the diversity of our great nation."

"I am truly honored to have earned the support of Congresswoman Stefanik and her wonderful organization, E-PAC," Serrano said in a statement. "Congresswoman Stefanik is a fearless leader not only for her constituents, but for conservative women all across our great country. As a first-time candidate and first generation American, I’m excited to bring my passion and values to this race and to knock off a career politician who is wrong on every major issue facing this country."

