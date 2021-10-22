Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Elise Stefanik slams Biden for mocking pushback on vaccine mandates at CNN town hall: 'Un-American'

Biden also said first responders and police officers should be fired if they do not take the jab

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Elise Stefanik slams Biden for mocking pushback on vaccine mandates: ‘Frankly, that's un-American’ Video

Elise Stefanik slams Biden for mocking pushback on vaccine mandates: ‘Frankly, that's un-American’

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., reacts to President Biden’s comments on vaccine mandates at the CNN Town Hall

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed President Biden on Friday after remarks he made at the CNN Town Hall where he mocked those pushing back on vaccine mandates on the basis of freedom and said first responders should be fired if they do not comply. 

BIDEN SAYS POLICE OFFICERS, FIRST RESPONDERS SHOULD BE FIRED FOR REFUSING JAB

ELISE STEFANIK: My reaction is this is absolutely absurd and sadly it’s very typical of Joe Biden and the Biden administration to attack Americans' everyday freedoms. First of all, they’re turning their backs on law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives and their health on the line every single day, particularly during the COVID pandemic…

These mandates are unconstitutional and it’s an attack on our very freedoms in this country and to have the President of the United States mock freedom, frankly, that’s un-American.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Elise Stefanik says NYC vaccine mandate for NYPD will have a ‘hugely negative impact’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.