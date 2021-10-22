Elise Stefanik slams Biden for mocking pushback on vaccine mandates at CNN town hall: 'Un-American'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., slammed President Biden on Friday after remarks he made at the CNN Town Hall where he mocked those pushing back on vaccine mandates on the basis of freedom and said first responders should be fired if they do not comply.

BIDEN SAYS POLICE OFFICERS, FIRST RESPONDERS SHOULD BE FIRED FOR REFUSING JAB

ELISE STEFANIK: My reaction is this is absolutely absurd and sadly it’s very typical of Joe Biden and the Biden administration to attack Americans' everyday freedoms. First of all, they’re turning their backs on law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives and their health on the line every single day, particularly during the COVID pandemic…

These mandates are unconstitutional and it’s an attack on our very freedoms in this country and to have the President of the United States mock freedom, frankly, that’s un-American.

