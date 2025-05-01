Elementary school backs down after telling Christian students they couldn't sing worship songs at talent show

A Michigan elementary school has backed down after initially telling two Christian students they couldn't perform worship songs at an upcoming school talent show.

"Upon review, it was determined that school staff were unfamiliar with the legal guidelines concerning religious expression in a public school setting," Allegan Public Schools Superintendent James Antoine wrote in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "Religious songs have been, and will continue to be, allowed at school events like talent shows."

According to legal group First Liberty Institute, two students at West Ward Elementary School, who are siblings, were told by school officials on Tuesday that they could not perform their chosen songs, "That’s Who I Praise" by Brandon Lake, and "Up and Up" by Colton Dixon, because the lyrics were too religious.

West Ward teacher Penny Bishop reportedly told the students' mother that one song was too "Christian-based" and would violate the separation of church and state. The school principal, Molly Carl, also said the song could cause problems because "there’s some very clear language about worshiping God" and she raised issue with Lake's lyrics that mentioned no longer being "slaves," in reference to the Israelites leaving Egypt in the biblical account from the book of Exodus.

CHRISTIAN FAMILY SAYS SCHOOL DISTRICT WON'T ALLOW DAUGHTER TO GRADUATE OVER MANDATORY LGBTQ HEALTH CLASS

Carl also reportedly confronted one of the students about her song choice after a meeting with her parent, telling the student that "not everyone believes in God."

According to First Liberty, Carl approved the songs ahead of auditions on Thursday but told one student that his song would need to be "adjustable" to a more "acceptable option" if he chose to perform it at the May 23 talent show.

The legal group sent a letter to the elementary school on Wednesday warning them they could be violating the students' First Amendment rights.

First Liberty asked the school to assure them by 3:00 p.m. on Friday that both students, who are brother and sister, would be able to participate in the talent show "on an equal basis with their classmates using their chosen songs."

'BAD FOR PARENTS': SCHOOL CHOICE SUPPORTERS PROTEST EXCLUSION OF RELIGIOUS CHARTER IN SUPREME COURT CASE

The school responded on Thursday by assuring the legal group that students would be allowed to choose songs with religious lyrics for the talent show. School staff had been "unfamiliar" with the legal protections for religious expression in public schools, the district said.

"To clarify: students are permitted to perform songs of their choice, including those with religious content, provided the material complies with the student code of conduct – particularly regarding language and theme," the Allegan Public Schools statement read.

"We are pleased to report that this matter was resolved quickly. The student was given the opportunity to audition and will be performing in the upcoming talent show."

"We are also reviewing our internal communication processes to ensure that similar matters are appropriately reviewed before decisions are communicated to students or families. We regret any confusion or frustration this situation may have caused and remain committed to supporting our students' diverse talents," the statement continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

First Liberty counsel Kayla Toney said they were "grateful" for the school's quick response to their letter that recognized the students' religious rights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The legal group recommended the school complete a staff training program that helps public schools learn to "protect and promote religious freedom for all students."