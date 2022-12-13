Edward Norton on Elon Musk during 'The View': 'Geniuses who revealed themselves to be idiots and frauds'

Actor Edward Norton was pressed on whether the character he plays in his new movie was supposed to be like billionaire Elon Musk, who he described as a genius who "revealed" himself as an idiot and a fraud.

Co-host Joy Behar asked Norton about his character in a new movie set to be released on Netflix in December, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Norton plays Miles Bron, a tech billionaire "with some controversial ideas," Behar said before asking if the character was similar to Musk.

"People have brought that up, remember that we made the movie in the summer of 2021, so this week's geniuses who have revealed themselves to be idiots and frauds were not in the summer of 2021," he said.

Norton said there were "a lot of them" in 2021 as well and added that they decided to create the "Übermensch of tech illuminati narcissists" with his character.

"We took the best worst qualities from literally dozens of people. And if you look closely, there’s kind of Easter eggs pointing at this guy, and that woman, it’s much more fun to create than to just satirize one person," he said.

Behar also asked Norton about Twitter, noting that Musk has been "in the news" a lot lately and complaining the social media platform was "boring" now that many celebrities had begun to leave the site.

"Where are we going to go now? What do you think of that?" she asked.

Norton said "we do more of this" as he gestured to "The View" hosts sitting around the table.

"We go to each other, we do more of this. I never found the quality of my attention improves through social media. Honestly, I don’t think it’s the worst thing, I don’t think we won’t find ways to gather. People are always saying the movies will end because of Netflix etc., it's just not true. We like to get together and we like to have these kinds of face-to-face conversations and I'd be very happy for anything that encouraged me to read long-form and watch things. I think it’s a little bit of a tempest in a teapot if you want to know the truth. I don’t think we’ll miss it and I think other things will replace it," he said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg previously announced she would be leaving Twitter after Musk had taken over the site.

"I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back," she said in November. "But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."