Education secretary takes heat for botching famous Reagan quote: 'You can't be this stupid'

Social media users gave Education Secretary Miguel Cardona a failing grade on Monday after appearing to butcher one of President Ronald Reagan’s more famous quotes.

At the 2023 Winter Meeting for the Western Governors' Association in Jackson Hole, Wyoming earlier this month, Cardona commented on the need for "technical assistance" to be provided to schools. During the event, he invoked the former president to try and make a point.

He said, "I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help.'"

In actuality, the quote from Regan, which came from a press conference in 1986, read, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’"

Many users on X mocked Cardona and pointed out the irony of an education secretary appearing not to understand a historical quote.

"They're not sending their best," podcast host Konstantin Kisin remarked.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, "The Education Secretary gets a failing grade. Fire him & shut it down."

"[Y]ou can't be this stupid, @SecCardona," school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis implored.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway joked, "I actually find it chef's kiss perfect that the Education Secretary is this ignorant of history."

"Once you realize this is who is in charge of government education, our horrific literacy rates actually make total sense," American Federation for Children CEO Tommy Schultz explained.

"Next up: ‘It was Barry Goldwater who said, "The pursuit of justice is no virtue!’" National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru joked.

Columnist David Marcus commented, "Imagine how little exposure to conservative ideas one would have to have while garnering various college degrees to possibly make this mistake."

"OMG. Universal private and home schools. Now," Tampa Bay editor Jim Stinson wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Education for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Cardona was confirmed as education secretary in March 2021.

