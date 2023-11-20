Biden's Taylor Swift-Britney-Beyoncé mix-up sparks social media mockery: 'This is an impeachable offense'

President Biden confused pop singers Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Britney Spears, bewildering social media users on Monday.

During the annual White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon, Biden joked about the distance it took for the two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, to travel, comparing it to the difficulty of getting concert tickets.

"Now, just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds, a competition. They had to work hard to show patience and be willing to travel over a thousand miles," Biden said. "You could say even this is harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour, or - or Britney's tour she's down in – it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."

Biden apparently was confusing Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" – which has been notoriously difficult to get tickets for and is currently playing in Brazil – and Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" tour, which wrapped up at the start of October. Britney Spears released a memoir last month.

Swift postponed her Saturday night concert in Rio de Janiero a day after a fan died at her first concert amid record heat in Brazil.

Multiple social media users cringed at the president's comments, recalling that Monday also marked Biden’s 81st birthday.

"Joe Biden makes a joke about how hard it is to get tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour except he says that her name is ‘Brittany.’ He then says she is currently performing in Brazil, which is where Taylor Swift just did shows on her Eras Tour. Beyoncé's tour ended in October," State Freedom Caucus Network communications director Greg Price explained.

"81 year old Joe Biden, attempting to not appear ancient, mixes up Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears," Outkick founder Clay Travis joked.

"The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur remarked, "Guys, this is just embarrassing. It's unconscionable that the Democratic Party is thinking of running this candidate when they say democracy is on the line. Watch this clip and tell me that this is not a guaranteed loss for Democrats."

"This is an impeachable offense," National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Jack Pandol joked.

"Joe Biden tried to make a reference to Taylor Swift and failed spectacularly," journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

During the event, Biden remarked that it is "difficult turning 60," while making a couple of other jokes about his age.

"This is the 76th anniversary of this event. And I want you to know, I wasn't there - the first one," Biden said.

At 81, Biden is the oldest person to serve as President of the United States. If elected to a second term, he will leave the office at 86 years old.

