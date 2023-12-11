Edgy comedian Daniel Tosh defends 'cancel culture,' says 'there has to be consequences'

Comedian Daniel Tosh, who became famous for shocking humor, has since declared his support for cancel culture on a recent podcast appearance.

Tosh, the former host of Comedy Central's "Tosh.0" who often makes purposefully offensive jokes, defended cancel culture as a positive force for society on a recent podcast appearance.

After imitating a "hateful redneck" accent and rhetorically wondering how soon he would be told he is not allowed to do that imitation anymore, Tosh was asked what he thinks about cancel culture.

"I think it’s great. Cancel people. I think people deserve it and you know, obviously, it’s not a real thing where, like, ‘Oh, your livelihood is gone,’" he claimed to his guest, wellness expert Rosie Acosta. "As someone who’s done things and said horrible things constantly, I’ve had backlash and I deserve it."

Tosh went on to argue, "There has to be consequences and I also don’t think there’s a problem with evolving. And like, ‘Oh, I used to be able to say this and now I can’t.’ Okay, well fine, good. I’m OK with that."

Acosta responded that while it can be a good thing for people to "evolve," she suggested many seem more interested in "lashing out and ridiculing, as opposed to giving people the opportunity to change and atone, so-to-speak."

Tosh then claimed that while he has never changed "because of anything," he declared he is thankful that none of his ex-girlfriends ever wrote an article criticizing him.

Earlier in the episode, he also talked about distancing himself from family members, "I'm happy to get rid of family members. As soon as I see the way they vote on a few issues, I'm like ‘You’re out.'"