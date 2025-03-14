Dylan Mulvaney says 'religion and faith used against' trans community, hopes people will feel 'ashamed'

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney said that transgender individuals are having "religion and faith" used against them, and hoped Americans will feel "ashamed" looking back on the government's treatment of trans individuals during a CNN interview on Friday.

Mulvaney came under fire after posting a video in April 2023 revealing Anheuser-Busch sent packs of Bud Light with the influencer’s face as part of a promotional push and to celebrate Mulvaney’s full year of transitioning to "girlhood."

CNN's Sara Sidner asked the transgender activist what she told her mother when she came out to her as transgender when she was only four years old.

"I came to her and I said, ‘I think I, God, made a mistake. He put a girl into a boy’s body. And she said, ’God doesn‘t make mistakes.' And in many ways, I still believe that to be true. I don’t think I‘m a mistake, and I’m still finding a version of a higher power for, you know, my life now," Mulvaney replied. "I think a lot of the times, queer and trans people feel alienated because they’re, we’re having religion and faith used against us."

Sidner then claimed that the government is currently focused on transgender people "in the most negative ways," referencing President Donald Trump's "two sexes" executive order.

Trump signed an executive order, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," on his first day in office. The order mandates the federal government to recognize only two sexes — male and female — based on immutable biological characteristics, which must be reflected on official documents, like passports.

"There is a whole government that actually has been very much focused on transgender people in the most negative ways. They are changing passports to people’s assigned gender at birth. They are saying there‘s only two genders. There is only one bathroom that you’re allowed to go into. What do you do with all this?" asked Sidner.

Mulvaney responded by acknowledging that no matter what a passport says, or what gender a person is referred to as by government officials, it doesn't change who they are and how they see themselves.

"Well, I just have to remember that no matter what my passport says or you know what government official is misgendering me, that doesn‘t change who I am and who I see every day, and who my fellow trans folks are," Mulvaney replied.

The trans influencer continued, claiming that the government is using transgender people as a "common enemy" to distract from other problems the world is facing. Mulvaney also hoped that people will feel "ashamed" when they look back at this period of time.

"You know, not to bring it back to [the musical] ‘Wicked,’ but they talk about finding a common enemy to kind of distract from what else is going on in the world. We‘re less than 1% and we’re really not harming anyone. We‘re not monsters," claimed Mulvaney. "So I hope that when we look back on this period of time, we'll be quite ashamed of what this looked like."

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.