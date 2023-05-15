Durham report shows why I left the FBI: Nicole Parker

Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" to discuss her experience with the "politicization" of the FBI following the release of the Durham report and explain why Americans are losing faith in the organization.

DURHAM REPORT: FBI DISPLAYED 'MARKEDLY DIFFERENT' TREATMENT OF CLINTON, TRUMP CAMPAIGNS



NICOLE PARKER: You know, I'm just learning about this report as you are – 300-page report. I'm glad that this has come up. I am glad that, you know, regardless again, where you stand on the political spectrum, this is not about that. The truth is the truth. And we need to get to a place where we are, again, operating based on facts, evidence, following the facts, following the evidence and putting things aside. I mean, this has been going on for years, and I've mentioned it on other programs.

You know, for me, the politicization of the FBI that I saw it began years ago. And I started seeing things. But again, it wasn't affecting me directly. So I kept thinking, you know what, that doesn't affect me. I'm doing my job here down in Miami. It just became overwhelming. And I'd go to interview people for my cases, they don't want to talk to you because they're like, we don't trust the FBI. It's a shame.