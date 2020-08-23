Durham County GOP chairman: RNC will differ from DNC by showcasing testimonials of success over last 4 years

Charlotte, N.C., is gearing up to host the Republican National Convention, and Durham County GOP Chairman Immanuel Jarvis told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that despite the coronavirus derailing the original plans, the convention still has an important purpose for the Party.

“I think our focus now is just making sure that our president has four more years to continue the work that he's been working for,” he said. “So I'm excited about that... The pomp and pageantry is great, but the bottom line is that we need to get our president elected four more years.”

Jarvis said the RNC will showcase the accomplishments the Trump administration has made in the last four years and testimonials from Americans addressing pivotal moments and successes.

HOGAN GIDLEY: TRUMP'S RNC WILL DISMISS NOTION AMERICA IS 'EVIL'

“Testimonies of people in terms of maybe reducing crime down in border states where illegal immigration has been curbed because the wall has gone up," he said. "Or testimonials of African Americans who are now receiving grants to go to HBCUs, and they're not having the pressure of college loans. Those are the type of testimonials that I expect, and I think that's what will differ between the RNC and the DNC.”

The party conventions, held every four years, have had their plans blown up by the coronavirus pandemic and have had to adjust how they'll take care of business. The GOP convention will still have a footprint in Charlotte, N.C., where a large celebration was initially planned -- six delegates from each state are set to travel to the city to take care of the party's official business.

But due to the coronavirus and restrictions put in place by the state, it won't be the normal descent of tens of thousands of supporters and activists that injects millions of dollars into the local economy.

Since this year has been “incredibly trying” for the American people in many ways, Jarvis said it’s important the RNC contributes to the message that we as Americans are resilient and will overcome hardship as a unified force.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Regardless of what we go through, we are strong together,” he said. “Black, White, male, female, whether you're rich or you're poor. Together, we can actually overcome this and come back even stronger than before."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.