Hogan Gidley: Trump’s RNC will dismiss notion America is 'evil'

President Trump will be focusing his platform at the Republican National Convention on what makes America the “greatest idea ever realized,” Trump 2020 Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Gidley argued that the DNC last week sent a message that America is “evil” and is the cause of the world’s problems.

“That's just not the way we see America,” he said. “It's the greatest idea ever realized. And the president is going to talk about how this is the land of opportunity, the land of heroes, the land of promise, the land of greatness.”

MCCARTHY AND SCOTT: RNC WON'T BE 'CYNICAL' LIKE DEM CONVENTION, FOCUS ON 'CELEBRATING AMERICA'

The Trump campaign announced the full roster of speakers for the convention on Sunday. The list shows that other members of the Trump family will appear each night, including first lady Melania Trump, the president's children: Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Jr., and Eric -- and Eric's wife Lara Trump.

Other speakers will include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and UFC president Dana White.

While campaigning in Savannah, Ga., Gidley said several Black Americans asked him how we can abolish the notion that America is a "horrible" country, as Democrats like to speculate.

“They said … ‘We want to support not just this president, but we want the message to get out that we appreciate all of the opportunities that this country affords us that we could not get anywhere else,’” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s what you're going to see from our convention because there are a lot of people across this country whose lives have been made better because of this president's policies, because of what America is and how she is the land of hope,” he added. “It's the beacon of compassion, of strength across this planet. And we're going to share that with the American people.”

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.