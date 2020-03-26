Dr. Saphier breaks down 'very encouraging' COVID-19 numbers: 'We are slowing'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Nicole Saphier told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that there are “very encouraging numbers” showing the “slowing” of coronavirus cases.

Saphier explained that since the “stay-at-home” order was implemented last Sunday, there was a “doubling rate,” indicating the double amount of new cases every two days.

Saphier went on to say, “The good news is by Monday, it was taking 3.4 days for doubling of cases and then on Tuesday night, they said it was actually 4.7 days for doubling of cases. That is good news. We are slowing. Even though we’re doing more tests than before in New York, the time that it takes to double the cases is actually elongating.”

Meanwhile, U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 1,000 on Wednesday night, as all 50 states have reported confirmed cases of the disease.

New York City is currently the U.S. epicenter of the virus, with over 20,000 cases and 280 deaths. Over a quarter of all deaths in the country have occurred in the city.

Saphier said that although the U.S. is still in the “acceleration phase” of this pandemic, there may be a reach of equilibrium sooner than expected.”

“These numbers are encouraging [in the sense] that these stay-at-home measures are actually working. On the flip side of that, you saw that Elmhurst hospital had 13 deaths yesterday in a 24-hour period. That is devastating. That still goes along the lines with what we’re expecting with this case fatality rate.”

Saphier said that we are still going to see the death rates climb, stressing the importance that the “stay-at-home” measures are followed for public safety.

“These hospitals are full and they’re trying to keep people alive and they need to decrease the new cases coming in.”