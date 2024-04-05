Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Phil rips corporate push for 'equality of outcome:' 'This country was built on hard work'

Dr. Phil said it is not a 'good deal' if someone who is lazy benefits the same as a hard worker

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
The media personality said America was built on hard work, talent, added value and merit.

Daytime television icon Dr. Phil criticized the corporate and political push for "equality of outcome" on Thursday and said businesses should instead value merit and opportunities for all people.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Dr. Phil touted his latest venture, Merit Street Media, a news and entertainment network.

He revealed that the name of his company was no "accident."

"This country was built on hard work, talent, added value, merit. That you do something merits," Dr. Phil said before the audience burst out in applause. "We got too many people pushing for equality of outcome independent of input."

KAMALA HARRIS DEFENDS DEI, PUSHES FOR MAKING 'ADJUSTMENTS' TO CREATE 'EQUAL OUTCOMES'

Dr. Phil on equality of outcome

Dr. Phil criticized the concept of equality of outcome during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (NBC/Screenshot)

Dr. Phil said if you have someone sitting at home "eating Cheetos" and getting the same outcome as a person "busting their a--" all day long, then it is not a "good deal."

The clinical psychologist said he is a proponent of "equality of opportunity" and businesses should work toward that goal, and he simply does not understand "equality of outcome."

Equality of opportunity starts everyone off on a level playing field, allowing each to earn their outcome based on their merit. Equality of outcome makes sure everyone ends up on a level playing field, with each person being given the same result regardless of their effort.

These two concepts have become a hot topic recently, especially as they relate to large corporations that have implemented social justice or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives.

DR. PHIL'S 'CALL TO ACTION': 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' WITH CRIME WAVE CAUSED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Stephen A Smit talks

December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith before the in-season tournament championship between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena.  (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Dr. Phil is not the only media figure that has promoted opportunity over outcome.

In late March, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith called upon Americans to accept the fact that "people who produce more ultimately end up more successful than those who don't."

"We just have too many people in this world, especially on Capitol Hill as well, that want to give this impression or want to literally go about the business of changing that and making things equal. The only thing that should be equal is opportunities. But what you receive from your level of production is on you," he said.

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.