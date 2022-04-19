Dr. Oz says hypocritical mask mandates must end: 'We have to push back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the only resort is to push back against such measures. Oz said the decisions are not "based on science."

DR. MEHMET OZ: They don't give you guidance because it’s not based on science. When you are ignoring what’s really out there in the medical literature, you're not following the science, you are following the political science. The question becomes what will your polls show in a week or two. I live in Montgomery County. I'm just across the city border. I’m not going into this city to put a mask on.

Plus, the hypocrisy of putting a mask on to walk through the door but when I sit down I don’t have to anymore.

We have to push back and use our arguments and words to give people the right vocabulary to say no, I’m done I’m not going to have this happen. It's the restaurant workers that are at risk because their customers are irate.

