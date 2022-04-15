Dr. Oz on 'View' host Sunny Hostin wanting more mask mandates: 'Makes no sense medically'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin denounced a potential end to mask mandates, Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Friday that it doesn’t make sense to trick or lie to people into thinking they’re in dire risk against COVID.

"There are people like Sunny who will drive in their car by themselves with a mask on, go jogging on the way in a park with their mask on, in line the beach with a mask on, but none of those make any sense medically," Oz told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

The Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate said that people "cannot continue to live in fear of other human beings."

"You are creating an illness that adults suffer from. But kids are paralyzed by creating this kind of belief that we are each other's biggest threat. It's just not true."

Hostin declared her love for mask mandates Tuesday as she denounced the scheduled lifting of the federal requirement for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs later this month.

"I want the masks!" Hostin exclaimed during a segment focused on the state of the coronavirus pandemic , complaining that she didn't want the mandate to end because she didn't want to be on an airplane with other people breathing on her "with their COVID breath."

Co-host Joy Behar began the segment by noting that the city of Philadelphia had reinstated its indoor mask requirement in response to a rise in cases of the omicron BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus.

Oz said that during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the average Democrat believed there was a one in three chance a person would be hospitalized from COVID. However, Oz said that the "real number was under one percent."

"So it doesn't make any sense to trick people, lie to people, continually scare people into believing that they're in dire risk when they're not because they'll start to say things like Sunny Hostin just said in the video," he said.

"If you argue with Sunny right now you get shouted off the stage."

