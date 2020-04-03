Dr. Oz answers coronavirus questions: When will states with low number of cases reopen?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Mehmet Oz once again answered your questions about the coronavirus pandemic Friday morning on "Fox & Friends."

Question: “Will states with a small number of coronavirus cases be opened for business sooner than those states with a higher number of cases?

Oz said that after speaking with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, they seem to think that that is a good idea.

“You can do a little experimentation. Go to a state where there is not a lot of coronavirus patients and begin to really aggressively monitor them. And as soon as one person comes in, which will happen, then you quickly contain that infection by getting their contacts like [they are doing in] Germany and South Korea.”

Oz said it makes sense to go to rural states to try this it out, but not for “dense urban” areas like New York City.

Question: “I became ill last week with high temperature, cough, joint pain. I’m feeling much better now. How long should I self-quarantine?”

Oz said that having a fever or a cough for longer than three days warrants self-quarantine.

“And you have to be at least a week from when the whole thing started. That’s the minimum before you can start interacting with other people. The data we have supports that as meaning your virus load will go down low enough so that you’re not infectious.”

Question: “I have heard that patients with Type-A blood are more likely to have coronavirus very badly, and patients with O-Type blood do not appear to be as stricken as bad with the disease. Is that true?”

Oz said that “appears to be true but we're not sure why.”

“There are clear genetic differences,” Oz said, adding that more study is needed to figure out why the virus acts differently in people, including discrepancies in fatalities and symptoms between men and women.