Dr. Siegel slams 'villain' WHO director-general: How many people died because you didn't warn us?

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel had strong words for World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Tuesday after a German magazine reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping asked the head of the global health agency to hold back information about human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.

"You never heard this doctor say the word 'villain' before, did you?" Siegel told "Tucker Carlson Tonight". "I have a question for you, Dr. Tedros: How many tens of thousands of people have died in the United States and around the world because you said that this was a regional problem only and didn't warn us, which was your job?"

Germany's Der Spiegel reported last week that Xi spoke to Tedros by phone on Jan. 21 and asked him to delay declaring the virus a worldwide pandemic.

"Dr Tedros and President Xi did not speak on 21 January and they have never spoken by telephone," the WHO said in a statement on Saturday, dismissing the report. "Such inaccurate reports distract and detract from WHO’s and the world’s efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

Siegel, who called Tedros' medical credentials into question, spoke of his experience during the pandemic.

"I've been to the COVID wards recently. I've seen wildly contagious [patients] beyond our wildest dreams, the worst that [CDC Director] Dr. Redfield has seen in his lifetime. I've seen blood clots we weren't told about. I've seen inflammation in the lungs and every organ in the body," Siegel said. "We didn't know the heart was involved and the kidneys. And it causes strokes and blood clots. We didn't know that children were involved, that children could get sick. We're just learning that over the last few days."

