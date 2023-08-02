Dr. Jordan Peterson launching online university to counter left-wing bias: System is 'ripe for extreme upset'

World-renowned psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson revealed Wednesday he is launching a more affordable online university to counter left-wing indoctrination in the classroom.

Peterson joined the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts for a wide-ranging dialogue on various issues including the decline of traditional values in young adults far-left bias in the classroom and his motivation to launch his collegiate program.

He said his desire to launch the program stemmed from his unhappiness with how educational institutions have operated over the course of recent decades.

"I'm not very happy with what the universities have done over the last, let's say, 20 years," Peterson said Wednesday on FOX Square. "We're trying to put a system online, Peterson Academy, that will drop the cost of a bachelor's degree to $4,000. We think we can find the best lecturers in the world and bring them to people, and also instantiate a set of extremely, what would you say, severe and high-quality accreditation standards for the graduates so that people who graduate from our university will be stamped... with a credential that indicates genuine competence, literacy, intelligence, conscientiousness and so forth."

"I think that whole system is ripe for an extreme upset," he continued.

Peterson said even despite the affordable cost, he is hopeful he will be able to reduce the price of the program even further.

But his classroom concerns span more than just collegiate-level left-wing bias.

He also addressed concerns from parents nationwide surrounding the implementation of controversial, sexually explicit material in the classroom.

"I think what's happening in the States is that the answer to the problem of sex education in schools is we'll just take our kids out of the damn schools," Peterson said. "I think the whole system will collapse."

"I also think if the Republican governors had a lick of sense, especially with regard to long-term planning, that they would take teacher certification away from the faculties of education, because the faculties of education are... sort of rotten central in the university system, and they have a complete hammerlock on teacher certification and therefore... grip on the whole education system," he continued.

Steve Doocy asked Peterson if there is a political tilt to his bachelor's program, but Peterson denied there is any intentional partisan bias within the university.

"Not purposefully," he responded. "There hasn't been a purposeful political tilt to anything that I've done. I've been just trying to say what I thought was true. It turns out that that tends to be more conservative now and in the climate that's been generated politically."

"That wasn't purposeful. I never thought of myself as a conservative," he continued.