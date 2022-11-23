Dr. Fauci's legacy torched: 'Perfect example' of why no one should be in a position of power that long

"The Five" co-host Dagen McDowell on Wednesday blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, for his COVID advice ahead of the holidays and his legacy in managing the pandemic.

DAGEN MCDOWELL: The only nice thing I have to say about Tony Fauci, or to Tony Fauci, is bye, don’t let the door hit you where the good lord split you. Actually, I hope the door does hit you on the a--. Goodbye. He is a contemptible power-hungry, bureau-hack, and the danger is he’s a perfect example of why somebody should never be in a position of power for that long.

DR ANTHONY FAUCI TO STEP DOWN IN DECEMBER

He was, to paraphrase Brit Hume, he is an epidemiologist, you should have been in charge of fighting the disease, not our economy, not our children's development, not businesses, not our children’s education, none of it. Trillions of dollars of wealth was destroyed because of him. Businesses were crushed. Children have been setback for their lifetimes. We're on a financial trajectory to a horrible burden in the coming decades, and he’ll never pay the price and I guarantee you he gets a job from some left-wing hack.

