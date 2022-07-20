Douglas Murray: John Kerry 'jetting around' on a private plane, ignoring costs of his green energy transition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and author Douglas Murray warned climate activists are "thinking far too long-term" in their push to transition the world to green energy. Murray joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the far-left push and increasing concerns about how the transition is affecting short-term energy supplies.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: Unfortunately, people like John Kerry like to think of themselves as staring out across the long term the sort of 50,000-yard stare. The reality is that to the extent they're thinking at all, they're thinking far too long-term and ignoring the short-term. The short-term consequences of the kind of policies that Biden is being encouraged to pursue in the U.S. literally end up with the lights not turning on in your country. They end up with the gas prices tripling. That's where you are. So I just urge these people... jetting around in their private jets, remember the short-term because we have to live in it.

