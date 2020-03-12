Rep. Doug Collins, still in coronavirus self-quarantine, says testing is 'ramping up' and people must not panic

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said on Thursday that Americans must not panic over the coronavirus outbreak.

“We need to make sure testing is there for those that are sick,” the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee told “America’s Newsroom.”

Collins spoke from his home after he made the decision a few days ago to self-quarantine because he reportedly came in contact with an infected person who had attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C.

Collins went on to say, “I think right now testing is ramping up. The more testing is available, we’ll be able to make sure that anyone who has those symptoms will be able to be tested.”

“I trust the CDC,” Collins said, adding that it's important for Americans not to panic but to take proper precautions as the country tries to limit the rate at which the virus is spreading through communities.

Collins said he has not experienced any symptoms, but wanted to stay at home out of an abundance of caution. Health officials have said the virus can be transmitted even while an infected person isn't showing symptoms.

The night of March 11, 2020, may be remembered as the point where the coronavirus outbreak reached a new level of seriousness in the U.S.

In a span of just two hours, Americans heard a stunning series of announcements as the spread of the virus – also known as COVID-19 – continued.

The dizzying series of developments came even as coronavirus fears continued to wreak havoc on the financial markets, which entered bear market territory on Wednesday and were headed for another day of red on Thursday, as futures dipped more than 1,200 points.

Around 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, President Trump told the nation from the Oval Office that he is calling for a temporary halt on air travel to the U.S. from Europe, excluding flights from Britain and those carrying cargo, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

"The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared, or more resilient," Trump said.

