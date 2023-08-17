He's done 'nothing': Americans deliver President Biden's report card

Americans are all over the board with President Biden’s performance more than halfway through his term, with some saying he’s done an A-plus job and others giving him an F.

"I see nothing he's done for the American people," Maurice, who gave Biden an F, told Fox News.

But George thinks the president is doing an A-plus job.

"He's calmed the nation down at a time that it needed to be calmed down," he said. "Some common sense and truth brought back to the government."

A Fox News poll published Thursday night found that 58% of registered voters disapprove of the president’s performance, with the economy ranked as the top concern among respondents. Eight in 10 people said the economy is in bad shape.

More than two-thirds, including one in three Democrats, said they disapproved of Biden's handling of inflation, the poll showed, despite easing inflationary pressure in recent months. The overall consumer price index was up 3.2% year-over-year in July, but still far below the peak inflation rate of 9.1% in June 2022.

"All the prices are going high. We can't afford it," Michael said, giving the president an F.

However, some said they think the economy is in better hands since Biden took office.

"I think our economy is getting better," said Bill, a Democrat who gave Biden a B. "I like where we’re actually going as opposed to the last guy."

Korell, who also gave Biden a B, said: "As the economy is starting to stabilize a bit more, you're starting to see actual byproducts of the Infrastructure Reduction Act, not so much calamity."

Several people said Biden fell short of their expectations.

"There are some things that he wanted to do that he didn't do, like the student loan forgiveness and other things like that," Abby, who gave Biden a C-plus, told Fox News. "Overall, there are just some things I would have liked to see from him, especially [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] being the first Black woman in the office, and she hasn't really done a whole lot with that."

In June, the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 for tens of millions of student loan borrowers making under $125,000 per year. The Biden administration has since continued pursuing student debt relief through "income-driven repayment plans."

Alston gave Biden a C-minus because of his failure to forgive student loans.

"At least he tried, but you still have to succeed if you're going to try," he said. "That actually did put a lot of people back when they was looking forward to that."

Mike said many of Biden's policies are moving the U.S. government toward socialism. He gave the president an F.

"I don't like giving stuff to people who did not earn it," he said. "I also don't like the foreign policy. I don't like the border policy, and I think it's time for a change."

A few people approved of the president’s performance but still didn't think he should seek a second term.

"He's sort of reset everything, but now it's time for him to go," Lisa told Fox News. "I think he's old and someone new needs to come in."

Jon Michael Raasch reported from Washington, D.C., and Teny Sahakian from Nashville. Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report from New York City.