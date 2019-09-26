Trump trying to recast Joe Biden as the 'new' Hillary, Juan Williams says

President Trump is going back to his successful 2016 playbook by treating former Vice President Joe Biden the same way he did Hillary Clinton, according to Juan Williams.

Trump is trying to pin unsubstantiated charges of corruption on Biden and his 49-year-old son, Hunter, to try and tarnish the political family, Williams claimed Thursday on "The Five." "What strikes me going through this exercise is it seems like the same playbook that worked for Donald Trump in 2016 -- which is you make Biden into the new Clinton," he said.

"What that involves here, in this case, is no substantiation -- and you have Democrats and Joe Biden trying to prove a negative."

Williams said Trump is trying to put the Bidens in a position where they must prove Hunter did not benefit financially in Ukraine because of his father's role as the second most powerful leader in the U.S. at the time.

He claimed the younger Biden has been cleared of all allegations and called Trump's assertions "outrageous charges."

"Everybody said 'nothing's wrong here,' except Republicans and Donald Trump worried about Joe Biden."

In 2016, Trump nicknamed Clinton "Crooked Hillary" and routinely made light of the Clinton email scandal and made claims she "enabled" her husband, former President Bill Clinton, during the Monica Lewinsky affair

On Thursday, Trump spoke to reporters in Camp Springs, Md., as he returned from the United Nations, criticizing Biden and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"Adam Schiff doesn't talk about Joe Biden -- and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine and then millions of dollars from China," he said, in a clip played earlier on "The Five."