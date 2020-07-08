Donald Trump Jr.: 'The radical left entirely controls Joe Biden' and the Democratic Party

Donald Trump Jr., called out the mainstream media on "Hannity" Wednesday and criticized calls by far-left activists to "defund the police," saying "they have lost their minds."

"They were telling us, 'Well, you know, defund the police doesn't actually mean defund the police. It means something a lot different than that.' Then [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] literally puts out a press release saying, 'No, no, no, defund the police means that, defund the police,'" the president's eldest son told host Sean Hannity. "Believe someone when they tell you who they are. That is what the far left has become. There is no rationale anymore."

Trump Jr. then turned his wrath on efforts to vandalize and forcibly remove statues and monuments across the U.S.

"It's clearly gone way beyond racism at this point because, you know, I don't see Lincoln and Grant as members of the Confederacy unless I slept through that part of American history growing up," he said. "They have lost their mind. They've lost their way."

The president's son also criticized presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that he would only be a figurehead should he gain office.

"The radical left entirely controls Joe Biden and the party. And let's not kid ourselves. I think you've pointed it out more than clearly," Trump Jr. told Hannity. "No one believes that Joe Biden is going to ever actually be the guy in charge, if he pulls this thing off.

"The reality is Joe Biden doesn't know where he is. I mean, that's not even fiction anymore. I mean, on a daily basis, he forgets where he is," he continued. "He confuses his wife and his sister. He forgets the office that he's running for."

The president's son concluded by suggesting that Biden is benefitting from "liberal privilege."

"There's a lot of talk these days about privilege. I hear about it nonstop. The one privilege they don't talk about is liberal privilege," he said. "Joe Biden ... can flip-flop for his entire 50-year 'swamp' career and still pretend he's somehow a man of the people."