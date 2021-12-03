Trump: Biden could bring US 'to a point where we can't come back'

Former President Donald J. Trump warned that President Biden and the Democratic Party's heavy-handed pivot toward a far-left-wing and globalist governance could reach a point where future elected officials cannot course-correct and the republic as-founded will be lost.

Trump joined Mark Levin on "Life, Liberty & Levin" to discuss his new book "Our Journey Together" – which features hand-picked photographs of and relating to him and his family during his 4 years in the White House.

Levin noted Trump has said Biden will go down as the worst president in history, with other critics claiming his policies thus far have led to an economic downturn that eclipses fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter.

Trump told Levin that Biden's administration has already departed from a previous executive order he signed banning Marxist critical race theory from the federal government.

"If you look, President Obama was very divisive, but people were more quiet about it. They didn't want to insult him, but he was very divisive," Trump later added. "But the Biden administration is far worse. In fact, I noticed the other day where Obama said ‘this is very dangerous’; all of these -- you know, what they've done. It's too much for him," he said.

"But when they look at his top economic people are looking at this inflation, and they're seeing these bills that are being passed for trillions and trillions of dollars where it's like throwing money out the window," Trump continued, appearing to reference how Obama-era officials like Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers have warned against some of the current Democratic officeholders' actions.

"These are Obama people telling Biden people 'you can't do this, -' but they push forward anyway. Let's see what happens."

Trump expressed delight seeing Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin prepare to take office in Richmond next year after his upset of Clinton confidant Terence McAuliffe.

The former president said Youngkin called him after his win to thank him for his support: "The ‘MAGA’ people came out in a force far greater than anybody thought possible."

In that race, Youngkin made noted gains for the GOP in more Democrat-leaning areas in the north and around Washington D.C., while also running up the score in heavily pro-Trump areas around Bristol, Wytheville, Bland and Cumberland Gap.

While Trump expressed that Youngkin's win should be a wake-up call for the left, he added that either way the nation must return to policies of strong borders, free enterprise, a fair press, and more platforms he said Biden has abandoned.

"We don't have [that]," he said.

"Who wouldn't want voter ID, as an example? Who wouldn't want a strong military, or a border? Who wants to have millions of people flowing into our country?" he said.

"If you did a sample of 1,000 people, typical, good, American people that love our country, they can't believe what they're witnessing at the border, and some of the people are really bad," he said.

In recent weeks, as Biden has instituted heavier-handed coronavirus mitigation edicts on the federal level, many critics point to the fact illegal immigrants are often not held to the same standards as U.S. citizens.

"I think you're going to see a big, big victory for Republicans in the midterms. I think it's going to be very hard for them to come back that fast," Trump predicted.

"This country has tremendous potential, tremendous, but we’re giving it away, and there’ll be a point where the country can’t come back, and we can never allow that point to be reached," he said.