Former Obama adviser: 'No way I could vote for Bernie Sanders as a socialist'

Former Obama National Finance Committee Member Don Peebles said he will not support Sen. Bernie Sanders if he secures the presidential nomination.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" Sunday, Peebles told host Lisa Boothe he was "not" prepared to embrace a socialist candidate to represent his party, and called on other candidates to restrategize their campaigns in an effort to take down the 78-year-old frontrunner.

"There's no way I could vote for Bernie Sanders as a socialist," Peebles said Sunday.

DON PEEBLES: 'I JUST DON'T RECOGNIZE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'

"Look," he continued, "I believe things need to be shaken up, and voters on the Republican side as well thought they did, and that's how Trump got the nomination, and that's why he's president. I think these centrist Democrats need to articulate a much more aggressive vision to moving the nation forward and bringing everybody else into the prosperity that we're seeing right now.

"But," he added, "to attack Trump and attack each other, that is a losing combination, and they will end up with Sanders as the nominee."

SANDERS' WIN IN NEVADA REINFORCES HIS FRONT-RUNNER STATUS, DRAWS MORE ATTACKS FROM RIVALS

Peebles was responding to Sanders' Saturday victory in Nevada, following strong showings in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary contest.

"Bernie Sanders may have an insurmountable lead... and I blame this a lot on the Democratic Party elites," ahead of Super Tuesday, he explained. "They sat on the sidelines. President Obama sat on the sidelines, Hillary Clinton... [former Secretary of State] John Kerry... [former Vice President] Al Gore... on the sidelines. If they want to stop Bernie Sanders, they should have learned what happened in 2016 with Donald Trump and the Republican Party," he said.

BLOOMBERG USING BILLIONS TO BUILD SOCIAL MEDIA ARMY AHEAD OF SUPER TUESDAY

Peebles called on former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to "offer an alternative" to the issues motivating Sanders voters, and urged the candidates to stop "killing each other off."

"I don't believe that Biden is positioned to win the nomination, but I think he should be able to give it a better fight than he's given so far," Peebles said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think Mike Bloomberg is in a position to win it either," he continued. "I believe that they are killing each other off and have left Bernie Sanders kind of all to himself., and if they don't go at Bernie Sanders right now and start calling him out on many of these issues that are motivating voters and offering an alternative, this nomination's going to get away from them, and the Democratic Party's going to have Sanders," Peebles predicted.

Super Tuesday is scheduled for March 3, just over a week away.