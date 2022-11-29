Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'

"Outnumbered" panelists sounded off Tuesday after CNN host Don Lemon claimed the network was "never liberal."

Lemon appeared on "The Late Show" Monday when Stephen Colbert asked about the CNN’s new direction since Chris Licht took over as chairman and CEO in May.

Lemon, however, said he didn’t think CNN was ever liberal and touted the network for its continued "good journalism."

"They're both such hacks," FOX Business’ Kennedy said in response to the interview.

TWITTER ERUPTS AFTER ELON MUSK MOCKS CNN WITH SATIRICAL CHYRON ABOUT THREATS TO FREE SPEECH

"They think that they can spoon-feed you information, and you will consume it because you're dumb, and you are lesser," she explained.

Kennedy suggested that hosts like Lemon and Colbert think they’re smarter than their viewers, which is why they make these kinds of claims.

She called Lemon’s response weak and called on him to own up to the narrative that was pushed under previous leadership.

"Outnumbered" co-host Harris Faulkner suggested that Lemon was possibly hoping his viewers wouldn’t remember any instances of a left-leaning bias on his show.

"I think sometimes what people are counting on is that others are not paying attention," Faulkner said.

Carley Shimkus, co-host of "Fox & Friends First," said Lemon’s answer was an example of "gaslighting" and echoed Kennedy’s call for the network to stand by its liberal narrative.

"Just own who you are," she said.

STEPHEN COLBERT HOSTS DOZENS OF DEMOCRATS, BIDEN OFFICIALS AS HE TRIES TO BOOST PARTY IN MIDTERMS

Shimkus said Lemon’s answer itself proved the network’s bias, as he only offered to invite "sensible" Republicans on for political discussions.

Co-host Emily Compagno called the interaction "the elitist media at its finest."

"That’s why millions of Americans feel absolutely lesser than," Compagno said. "It is why they absolutely despise that left-leaning mainstream media that not only categorically feels that they're better than they are, but then denies it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also criticized Lemon for his "weak" answer, which she noted was full of lies.

"That's the elitist liberal machine at its most potent," Compagno said.