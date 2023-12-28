Don Lemon hits Haley walking back slavery comment after previous clash: 'Didn't offer me that same grace'

Former CNN host Don Lemon remarked on Nikki Haley’s attempts to clarify her statements on the Civil War on Thursday, noting that she did not extend the same "grace" to him months prior.

The 2024 presidential candidate was steeped in controversy after failing to mention slavery as the cause for the Civil War after a voter in New Hampshire asked at an event on Wednesday.

"I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run — the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do," she said.

"I mean, I think it all comes down to the role of government," she added. "We need to have capitalism. We need to have economic freedom. We need to make sure that we do all things so that individuals have the liberties so that they can have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do or be anything they want to be without government getting in the way."

Lemon, who caused his own controversy in February when he commented about Haley being past her "prime," took the opportunity to offer a seemingly passive-aggressive response.

"Nikki Haley wants grace for using a poor choice of words when, after I misspoke in some comments involving her, she didn’t offer me that same grace, immediately and very publicly took me to task, and then fundraised off of it. However, I’m glad she clarified what she should have said. And, In the spirit of the season, let’s see if her actions match her corrected words moving forward," Lemon wrote on his X account.

Shortly after Haley announced her presidential bid earlier this year, Lemon shocked viewers by claiming that she was not "in her prime."

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," Lemon said at the time.

Co-host Poppy Harlow questioned what he meant by "prime" and Lemon said that it wasn't according to him.

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime…," Lemon said.

Haley later called Lemon "sexist" for his comments.

"I wasn't sitting there saying sexist, middle-aged CNN anchors need to have mental competency tests, although [Lemon] may have just proven that point. What I was saying is we need to be transparent. Those elected officials that are making key decisions for Americans on national security and keeping our kids safe and the debt. Yes, we need to know exactly that," Haley said.

She also celebrated Lemon’s firing from CNN in April.

"A great day for women everywhere. Now, let's get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime," Haley tweeted, promoting "Past My Prime?" campaign koozies featuring cans of "lemonade."

