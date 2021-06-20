Don Lemon: 'I don't know' if America sees Black people as 'fully human'

CNN anchor Don Lemon shared that he doesn’t know if America views Black people as "fully human" and "deserving of the American dream" in an interview with The Washington Post.

The liberal host made the claim in a Washington Post Magazine's Sunday feature, which primarily discussed his career, his new book, and his life as a gay Black news anchor.

Reporter Eric Easter asked Lemon if revealing "more personal things" about his life was his intention with his latest book.

"I feel like I’ve had to do that because I don’t think America has seen enough people like me," Lemon answered. "I don’t think America intimately knows enough people like me. I would love America to see Black people, especially Black gay men as — and I hate this word — normal, and as human beings and as part of the culture. That we have our vulnerabilities and our struggles, but we also have our successes. We love, we hurt, and we go through trials and tribulations just like anyone else. I don’t know if America sees Black people and especially Black gay men as fully human, and as deserving of the American Dream."

"We’re living in two different realities as Black and White people," he said while adding that Donald Trump was the "wake-up" call for people to recognize it.

"But there’s also this false reality that we’re living in a post-racial world after the election of Barack Obama. That was all bulls---. It was a wake-up call to White people who thought we were living in a nonracist world" Lemon claimed. "We’re living in two different realities as Black and White people. We knew, as Black people, what was lurking beneath the surface. I still believe that [Trump] was the necessary wake-up for America to realize just how racist it is."

Lemon has frequently referenced former President Donald Trump since the 2020 election, despite encouraging others in the media industry to stop talking about him. His latest remarks echo similar previous comments like when he questioned how someone couldn't be racist if they grew up in America.