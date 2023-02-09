Don Lemon burst into laughter after hearing profanity laced tweet about Trump: 'P---y a-- b---h'

"CNN This Morning" host Don Lemon appeared delighted Thursday after the show aired a clip from Wednesday's congressional hearing on Big Tech where a former Twitter official read an expletive laced tweet about former President Trump.

The former Twitter employee alleged that the Trump White House asked the social media giant to take a post from former Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen down in 2019.

"Actually, a former Twitter employee did say she heard of the federal government trying to suppress speech on the site, but she said it was the Trump White House that made that request. The former President reportedly contacted Twitter to ask that they remove a derogatory tweet from model Chrissy Teigen," CNN host Poppy Harlow said.

She cautioned that the tweet contained vulgar language that is inappropriate for children.

THE REAL REASONS WHY BIDEN WILL BE WAVING GOODBYE IN 2024

CNN then cut to a question from Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., who asked the former Twitter official about the tweet from Teigen.

"Earlier, you testified about a 2019 tweet that was about President Trump. And I think it was from Ms Teigen. What was the tweet about?" Frost asked.

"Would you like me to give the direct quote," the former Twitter official asked.

"Yea," Frost responded.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SCOLDS MEDIA FOR RUINING ‘JOKES’ BETWEEN CO-HOSTS: ‘Y’ALL ARE MAKING IT HARD TO HAVE FUN'

"Um, please excuse my language, this is a direct quote. But Chrissy Teigen referred to Donald Trump as a ‘p---y a-- b---h,’" she stated.

CNN aired the statement in its entirety, without censoring the vulgar comment. After the clip, Lemon burst into laughter while his co-hosts Kaitlin Collins and Harlow smiled and appeared to chuckle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing on Wednesday about Big Tech’s censorship on the bombshell New York Post story about emails found on Hunter's laptop.