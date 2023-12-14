DOJ's handling of Hunter Biden case is 'inexplicable,' says Turley, as ex-prosecutor faces questioning

FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday that the "glaring issue" in the Hunter Biden case is how the Department of Justice allowed early potential tax felonies against the first son to expire. The George Washington University law professor questioned why special counsel David Weiss, who is investigating Hunter Biden’s possible misconduct, would allow the statute of limitations to run out during an investigation.

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, things are going poorly, I think, for the Biden team. Obviously, this was not a great week. The impeachment inquiry is indeed that: it's an inquiry. It's an effort to confirm these facts. The Democrats voted unanimously to stop further questions, even though half of Americans, according to a recent poll, support the inquiry. 70% of Americans believe the president has acted illegally or unethically. So these questions do have to be answered.

Now, whether they'll be answered by [Lesley] Wolf is a very good question. She may still be operating under instructions from the Department of Justice as to what she can discuss about the handling of this case. The glaring issue remains the fact that the Department of Justice allowed these early felonies to expire. The whistleblowers have said they had a deal on the table that would have allowed that statute of limitations to be extended. For some inexplicable reason, Weiss allowed it to expire. And I've got to tell you, I pride myself on being able to share both sides of a legal issue. I can't imagine the rationale for allowing felonies to expire in the middle of an investigation. Maybe she can because I can't think of one.

Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney who was accused of limiting questions related to President Biden during the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, is no longer employed by the Justice Department, Fox News reported Thursday.

Lesley Wolf, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, is no longer with the DOJ, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The source said Wolf had longstanding plans to leave the Department of Justice and did so weeks ago.

Wolf, who IRS whistleblowers claimed slow-walked the Hunter Biden investigation, is sitting for a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning.

Specifically, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley alleged that Wolf worked to "limit" questioning related to President Biden and apparent references to Biden as "dad" or "the big guy."

