Disney waging 'an attack on American democracy': Rep. Jim Banks

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called Disney's opposition to Florida's parental rights law "an attack on American democracy" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"You have these woke executives at places like Disney, who by the way, as I said earlier, they've never protested anything … about China," he told host Laura Ingraham. "They completely turn a blind eye and support Uyghur Muslim genocide in China, but they want to attack Gov. DeSantis and the good people of Florida for passing a law that the vast majority of people in that state elected their representatives to pass to begin with."

PARENTS OUTRAGED OVER DISNEY'S PUSHBACK ON FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS LAW: 'LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE'

It's an "attack on American democracy" for which the company should not be rewarded, he said.

Banks wrote Disney a letter Thursday he said has been "probably a long time coming."

In the letter, he told the company he will not vote for its copyright laws when they expire.

Banks will not "vote for special laws that help Disney when Disney is attacking American values on a regular basis," he told Ingraham.

The company does not deserve special American legal protections when it attacks American laws arising from the democratic process, he said.

"This bill is … such common sense and it's so needed not just in Florida, but … every state in the country, Laura. You look at what this bill does — by the way, I have an 8-year-old daughter. I don't want her indoctrinated about sexual behavior at school or at Disney World."

Banks asked why Democrats are "so hell-bent" on opposing laws like the parental rights law that "the vast majority" of Americans support.