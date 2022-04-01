Expand / Collapse search
Disney waging 'an attack on American democracy': Rep. Jim Banks

He blames the 'woke executives'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Disney turns a blind eye to China, not DeSantis: Rep. Banks Video

Disney turns a blind eye to China, not DeSantis: Rep. Banks

Rep. Jim Banks exposes Disney's 'attack on American democracy' on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., called Disney's opposition to Florida's parental rights law "an attack on American democracy" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"You have these woke executives at places like Disney, who by the way, as I said earlier, they've never protested anything … about China," he told host Laura Ingraham. "They completely turn a blind eye and support Uyghur Muslim genocide in China, but they want to attack Gov. DeSantis and the good people of Florida for passing a law that the vast majority of people in that state elected their representatives to pass to begin with."

PARENTS OUTRAGED OVER DISNEY'S PUSHBACK ON FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS LAW: 'LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE'

It's an "attack on American democracy" for which the company should not be rewarded, he said. 

Banks wrote Disney a letter Thursday he said has been "probably a long time coming."

In the letter, he told the company he will not vote for its copyright laws when they expire. 

GOP takes closer look at Disney's copyrights Video

Banks will not "vote for special laws that help Disney when Disney is attacking American values on a regular basis," he told Ingraham.

The company does not deserve special American legal protections when it attacks American laws arising from the democratic process, he said.

    A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.  (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.  (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

    Mickey Mouse waves to fans during a parade at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.  (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy)

"This bill is … such common sense and it's so needed not just in Florida, but … every state in the country, Laura. You look at what this bill does — by the way, I have an 8-year-old daughter. I don't want her indoctrinated about sexual behavior at school or at Disney World."

Banks asked why Democrats are "so hell-bent" on opposing laws like the parental rights law that "the vast majority" of Americans support.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.