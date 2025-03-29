Disney releases Pixar show with Christian character after dropping transgender storyline: report

A new animated series from Disney-owned Pixar, "Win or Lose," features a character who makes a Christian prayer. Original plans to have a transgender character in the same show were scrapped.

The first episode in the new series, "Coach's Kid," shows "Laurie" bowing her head in prayer ahead of a game, according to The Christian Post.

"Dear Heavenly Father, please give me strength … I just want to catch a ball or get a hit," Laurie says in the scene. "I promise I'll be good, and I, uh, won't do that thing again."

Laurie also prays in another scene during the episode: "Please help me be good. I’m gonna train so hard."

Pixar Animation Studios' "Win or Lose" "follows a co-ed middle-school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship softball game," according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), which first broke the news about the changes made to the show.

The show, which premiered in February, made headlines late last year after Disney revealed that it dropped a transgender storyline before release. "A source close to Win or Lose said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago," THR reported.

A spokesperson for the media company said in a statement that the changes were made in deference to parents who would prefer to address those sorts of topics with their children on their own.

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," a Disney spokesperson told Fox News Digital in December about the changes made to the show.

Disney did not immediately respond to an additional request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Kristine Parks and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.