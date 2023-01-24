Disney World’s Splash Mountain, closed for 'Song of the South' connection, attracts record lines on final day

Walt Disney World permanently shut down Splash Mountain on Monday, but it certainly wasn’t because of a lack of interest as the popular ride had record lines on its final day.

Splash Mountain, which is now shut down for a revamped attraction that is scheduled to open in 2024, broke a Walt Disney World record on its final day of operation. Fans waited a staggering 220 minutes – nearly four hours – to take one more ride, according to Thrill Data, which monitors wait times at theme parks.

The famed water ride, which features a steep drop, came under fire on social media because it features characters and music from "Song of the South," a 1946 animated film that has been accused of employing racist tropes about the post-Civil War South.

Despite backlash, the ride was one of Disney’s most recognized landmarks for decades.

Last year, Fox News Radio’s Tomi Lahren blasted the decision to shut down the iconic ride.

"If you’re not quite sure what’s racist about a water log ride, you’re not alone. Most of us don’t get it either but that’s because we are normal and don’t look for things to be offended by – including theme park rides," Lahren said.

"Is this really necessary? Was the ride really that offensive or is this yet another woke and worthless virtue signal? Something is always going to offend someone, why are we making a national habit out of cancel culture?" she continued. "Pretty soon there won’t be anything or anyone left. Leave it to Disney to suck the absolute fun out of absolutely everything."

The revamped attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be based on Disney’s 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog."

"The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," a Disney spokesperson wrote in 2020.

Splash Mountain opened in 1989.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report