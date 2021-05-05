Disabled farmer sues Biden administration for racist land reform provision

The Biden administration’s recent land reform provision as part of the coronavirus relief bill denies farmers of a certain skin color funding and disabled farmer Adam Faust is now suing the president over the policy. The farmer argued on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday that racism is taught as inherently wrong, yet the government is pushing it as acceptable.

Faust: Racism against anybody is wrong and we can't have a government picking and choosing who they are going to give any program to based solely on the color of their skin… Everything that we have all learned growing up is racism is wrong, and now, all of a sudden, the federal government seems to think that racism is acceptable in certain ways. And it should never be acceptable.

Faust’s attorney Rick Esenberg pointed out that this law discriminating against certain races cannot be legal and pressed that the universal move towards equity is damaging to American principle.

Esenberg: Our courts have made clear for a number of years that the right to be free of racial discrimination is an individual right that we all have. It’s not a group right. There is no such thing as benign discrimination. There is no such thing as a little makeup discrimination to even things out… We are all for laws that prohibit discrimination, but those laws have to apply across the board, to people like Adam, as well as to black and Hispanic farmers…

This really disturbing move we have about equity instead of equality of opportunity will not end well. It will lead… to a war against all, where we all are looking for our racial spoils and that is simply not what America is about, and I'm so glad that Adam is willing to stand up and fight this now before it becomes far more acceptable than it is. This is immoral and it is unconstitutional and illegal.

