Dinesh D’Souza: Republicans need to block and tackle

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is racing to finalize a long-sought infrastructure agreement this week as they attempt to reconcile key differences that could imperil the roughly $1.2 trillion deal, Fox Business reported.

Dinesh D'Souza, the conservative filmmaker, talked about the negotiations on "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday night. He was asked why passing the bipartisan bill greases the wheel for reconciliation's "remake of America."

FOX BUSINESS: BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL ENTERS CRITICAL WEEK

DINESH D'SOUZA: Well it does that because the way the Democrats operate is they will convert a small victory into a bigger victory. It will give them the kind of momentum they say, "OK well we got the first thing done, now we need to get to second base and the third base and finally to the home run."

So Republicans need to do block and tackle. Biden has a narrow window, it’s about a year before the midterms kind of kick in seriously, and so everything that we can do to block and tackle them in the meantime, that’s obviously the smart play for Republicans. But it’s not the smart play for these guys because in some ways they are the useful idiots of the Biden administration.