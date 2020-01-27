Devin Nunes: National Security Council should be 'quarantined' to Virginia

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said that until allegations of leaking from the White House's National Security Council subsides, it should be "quarantined across the Potomac."

On Monday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham discussed with Nunes remarks made by Trump attorney Pam Bondi earlier in the evening in regard to an "Ingraham Angle" report from last week.

Ingraham shared new details Thursday night regarding a Ukrainian political officer who allegedly worked with a Democratic National Committee operative to hurt the Trump campaign.

She identified the Ukrainian political officer as Andriy Telizhenko, a Ukrainian Embassy official who attended a 2016 White House meeting with former President Barack Obama.

"Curiously, [Telizhenko's] name also pops up in a 2017 Politico piece that detailed the efforts by Ukrainian officials to undermine Trump's 2016 campaign, written by the same reporter, Ken Vogel, who, after initially pursuing it, didn't write that story about that White House 2016 meeting," Ingraham said at the time.

Bondi made reference to that report in her remarks before the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump: "It wasn't just one reporter who asked questions about the alliance between Burisma and the Obama administration. As we learned recently through reporting on Fox News: On January 19, 2016, there was a meeting between Obama administration officials and Ukrainian prosecutors.

Ingraham asked Nunes how he felt about the "deep state bureaucrats" who are working in the NSC and at the State Department, whom she said are intent on working against Trump and what he stands for.

"Welcome to my life the last three years," Nunes remarked. "You have to get up every day and you have to pound away until you get the answers."

"One of the things that has to happen -- it should be perfectly clear now -- is that that NSC needs to be completely removed from the White House and quarantined on the other side of the Potomac River somewhere until they can find out where the leaks are coming from."

Virginia is already the longtime home to at least two key government agencies, as the CIA is headquartered at the George Bush Center for Intelligence in Langley -- to the northwest of Georgetown, D.C., and the Pentagon sits just north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Fox News' Victor Garcia contributed to this report.