Nunes blasts Dems for dropping 'narrative bombs' in media, says they 'have poisoned the American people'

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday that he “is getting sick” of congressional Democrats pushing “narrative bombs” in cooperation with the mainstream media.

“You have Democrats, about a third of them, who are now proxy voting," said Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. "They’re hiding in their basement, just like their candidate [Joe Bien] ... [and] not even showing up in Washington, D.C. to work."

“The irony," Nunes went on, "is that these are people who have poisoned the American people."

SUPREME COURT PUNTS, DENIES TRUMP IMMUNITY BUT BLOCKS HOUSE DEMS FROM TAX DOCS

Nunes was reacting to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's vow to continue to press for President Trump's financial records in lower courts after the Supreme Court blocked Congress from getting Trump's tax returns immediately, instead sending the case back to the lower courts.

“A careful reading of the Supreme Court rulings related to the president’s financial records is not good news for President Trump," said Pelosi, D-Calif.

Pelosi claimed that she didn't expect the Supreme Court to rule that Congress could get the records immediately, but said the high court had reaffirmed that Congress has a pathway to obtain documents and that Trump is not above the law.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump is not immune from a subpoena for his financial and tax records issued by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“The gall and the brazenness of these folks is just incredible ..." Nunes said. "What they try to do is they try to grab this information and then they try to create narratives that the media is willing to run with.

"I’m actually happy that we don’t have to deal with this between now and the election because it would just be more nonsense ...," he added. "When we have to deal with ... a narrative bomb, it runs across all the platforms and then Republicans are always having to respond to it and I can just imagine what they would do by nitpicking little things and then throwing them out there for the American public to consume.”