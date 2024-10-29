Detroit autoworkers on Kamala Harris struggling with blue-collar workers: 'She hasn't done anything for us'

Fox News Digital spoke with autoworkers in Detroit, Michigan about electric vehicle mandates and their thoughts on the 2024 presidential candidates, former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mashama, an employee of the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Stellantis, said that Harris is struggling with working-class voters because she has a "lack of understanding of why a Black man is struggling."

"I work for the UAW. I work for Chrysler Stellantis. She hasn't done anything for us," said Mashama, a supporter of Trump.

Howard, a Harris supporter, told Fox News Digital that he works at the Stellantis Warren Truck Assembly plant in Michigan. When asked what he thought about the assembly’s recent layoffs, he said it was "devastating."

Although Howard believes Harris would be better for the automobile industry, he could not explain why Harris is struggling with blue-collar voters.

"That I couldn't tell you. But I do know that she's for the people. So that's why she's getting my vote," he said.

Harris has struggled to gain support from union members, historically among Democrats' most reliable voters, especially in Michigan.

An internal poll conducted by the Teamsters, one of the country’s most influential unions , found that members in Michigan preferred Trump (61.7%) over Harris (35.2%). The union's national leadership declined to make an endorsement in this year’s presidential race, despite supporting President Biden’s campaign in 2020.

Another group that endorsed Biden but did not back Harris is the International Association of Fire Fighters. Harris did, however, gain the support of both the UAW and the Service Employees International Union.

Marcus, who builds parts for motorcycles and supports Trump, said that Harris is struggling to get support from blue-collar workers because she "does not qualify."

"She knows nothing about what's going on. She's being used as a, you know, like a puppet," he told Fox News Digital.

The voters were also asked about what they thought about an electric vehicle mandate.

Mashama, a native of Detroit’s west side, added that an electric vehicle mandate would "destroy us" and "the whole economy as middle class America."

"I don't think that's right," he added.

Another Trump supporter, Ricky, a Redford, Mich., native, said an electric vehicle mandate is not a good idea.

"I don't think it's a good idea because people are not ready for it yet," he explained while wearing a shirt with the UAW logo on it.

He went on to say, "As a matter of fact, we don't reproduce as many as we did like a couple of months ago. But I don't think it's going to move well. And I don't think it's fair to try to force people to buy them."