Detransitioners praise England's NHS for decision to stop puberty blocker prescriptions: 'Common sense'

England’s National Health Service (NHS) said children with gender dysphoria will no longer be routinely prescribed puberty blockers as treatment, citing limited short and long-term data about their effects.

The NHS said in a clinical policy report released Tuesday it has "concluded that there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of [puberty-suppressing hormones] PSH to make the treatment routinely available at this time."

The BBC reported there are currently fewer than 100 young people in England who are prescribed puberty blockers by the NHS, and they will continue being able to receive treatment.

The puberty blockers should only be prescribed as part of research trials or in "exceptional circumstances," according to the BBC.

A 2020 evidence review from England’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence Overall (NICE) found that there was "no statistically significant difference in gender dysphoria, mental health, body image and psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents treated with GnRHa," the abbreviation for Gonadotrophin Releasing Hormone Analogue, aka puberty blockers.

NICE said nine observational studies were included in its evidence review.

Oli London, a detransitioner who underwent more than 30 surgeries over the course of 10 years, told "The Story" Wednesday that the NHS’ decision was about having "some common sense."

"We have to realize that pushing hormones and puberty blockers and, you know, encouraging children to change who they are, that is not right. That is not fair for children," he said. "Children need to grow up and learn, to see who they are themselves without having this gender ideology being pushed on them."

The Public Religion Research Institute released a survey in January that found 28% of Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ compared with 16% of millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers, and 4% of the Silent Generation.

London argued the growing number of adults who identify as transgender is a "phenomenon" that’s occurred within the past few years.

"This is something that is being pushed on society. So, you know, across the U.S., you have various school districts pushing transgender ideology in the classroom. You have, of course, apps like TikTok [and] the algorithm pushing transgenderism to a young audience. And, you know, kids just want to fit in. Kids just want to get that validation," he said. "So if they see someone like Dylan Mulvaney getting traction, getting love for being transgender, kids want to do that too. They all want to be loved. So I think this is a harmful trend."

Mermaids, a U.K.-based charity that supports transgender children and young people, called the NHS’ decision "deeply disappointing" and a "further restriction of support offered to trans children and young people."

Chloe Cole, another detransitioner who had a double mastectomy at age 15, told "America Reports" Wednesday about the side effects she still experiences after taking puberty blockers.

"Every single one of the treatments that I was on, I was on the puberty blockers, I was on the testosterone, and I eventually went on to undergo surgery…I'm still experiencing ill effects from, to this day, and the blockers ultimately were the gateway drug to the rest of my treatment," she said.

"It was the very first intervention. And, you know, there's this idea that these blockers are reversible and that they just allow time to decide. But I was basically going through an early menopause at 13 and it felt horrible to be on it. I felt like my only path forward was to go through with transitioning."