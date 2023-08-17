Detransitioner warns gender ideology could have 'long-term ramifications' for kids: They 'cannot consent'

Former transgender influencer and author Oli London cautioned against pushing gender-affirming ideology on young children, Thursday, telling Fox News that kids cannot comprehend the "long-term ramifications" of undergoing treatment.

"I've been through the transition process before. I've struggled with gender identity, and now I've really witnessed what is going on right now," he told "Fox & Friends First."

"Adults can make decisions on their own, and we know we accept that it's a very accepting society, but it's when it's being pushed on kids… I've written a book, and I discuss all of this in ‘Gender Madness,’ about how harmful it is to push this on kids and how we're seeing a rise in particularly young teenage girls undergoing double mastectomies, hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers, and how it's simply a very harmful approach because kids cannot consent. They don't understand the long term ramifications of these things," he continued.

London, who reversed his gender transition last year after identifying as a trans woman for six months, now serves as an activist against the ideology that many are concerned to find in public schools, corporate campaigns and in medical scholarship across the U.S. and beyond.

Talking to Fox News Digital, he recently bashed companies like Bud Light and Target for promoting agendas he views as harmful and offensive to consumers.

In the academia sphere, he and co-host Carley Shimkus discussed Diane Ehrensaft, the director of mental health and chief psychologist at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital gender development center and UCSF School of Medicine professor, who argued that children can identify as "gender hybrids" such as minotaurs or Priuses.

"[She's basing this] on a conversation she said she had with a seven-year-old boy who said he looks like a boy at the front, and he looks like a girl at the back," London explained.

"And so she's now basing her policy and what she's saying to parents and other doctors based on this. So this is kind of an example of a doctor that is leading this gender identity campaign, pushing it on kids. You know, now we're telling kids to be a minotaur what they're going to do, put horns on them. Like it's really crazy."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ehrensaft and the children's hospital for comment but did not receive a response.

In the education realm, the two dissected the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit's dismissal of a case Monday that thereby allows a Maryland school to continue keeping parents in the dark if their children identify as transgender away from home.

"You had three groups of parents that actually took this to the Maryland federal appeals court and the court basically said that the parents never stated the child was transgender in the first place. So they had, you know, they basically dismissed the case," he explained.

"But this was a school that was telling the kids, ‘What are your preferred pronouns?’ Telling boys to use girls restrooms, you know, pushing this on kids. And, again, kids don't have a concept of this. They change their minds, they fluctuate and they're very impressionable. So when you're teaching this as the curriculum, that is very harmful. And I think parents are getting very upset that this is being done behind their back."

